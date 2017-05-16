NBC: Feds Subpoena Paul Manafort

Federal investigators have issued a subpoena for records relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, NBC News reports. The subpoena reportedly pertains to a $3.5 million Hamptons home Manafort purchased shortly after leaving the Trump campaign last August. Manafort does not appear to have paid any taxes on the house. NBC News estimates that Manafort should owe $36,750 in taxes on the property.
Manafort took out a loan for the home under the shell company Summerbreeze LLC, which he registered Aug. 19, 2016, the same day he resigned from the Trump campaign following allegations that he received millions of dollars from a pro-Russia group in Ukraine. Manafort’s loan agreement on the home was made with Spruce Capital, an investment firm whose co-founder has partnered on real-estate deals with President Trump, NBC News reports. Spruce Capital is partially funded by Alexander Rovt, a Ukrainian-American developer who attempted to donate $10,000 to Trump’s presidential campaign in violation of campaign-finance regulations.