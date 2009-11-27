NBC Person of the Year: Octomom
We're not sure birthing 14 children is on the same level as landing a plane safely in the Hudson River, but NBC thinks "Octomom" Nadya Suleman deserved a spot in their "People of the Year" special. Maybe if she has number 15 (which she's now open to) she'll make it again next year?
