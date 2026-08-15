NBC Sports Host Faints Live on Air in Terrifying Moment

A sports pundit fainted on air Friday in a scary scene.

NBC Sports analyst Michael Holley abruptly lost consciousness during an episode of Pro Football Talk Live as his co-host Mike Florio spoke to him.

In the clip, which NBC chose not to re-air on streaming platforms, Holley began wobbling in his chair and eventually fell out of the camera’s view entirely—prompting the show to cut to a screen featuring only Florio.

PFT Live host Michael Holley got overheated and fainted in the studio in his home. pic.twitter.com/afMnJ32lXQ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) August 14, 2026

“Did he just pass out?” Florio asked.

Adding to the scare, Holley was broadcasting from home, so no producers or colleagues were there to immediately check on him.

Shortly after the incident, Florio, the creator and editor-in-chief of PFT, released a statement confirming that Holley fainted on air.

“Friday’s edition of PFT Live included a moment that was unprecedented in the 15-year history of the show,” Florio, 61, said. “Co-host Michael Holley fainted on live TV.”

The sports commentator explained that Holley’s health scare was due to overheating and not eating before the early broadcast, which airs at 7 a.m. EST.

“As he became ill, I was looking at the camera, which sits above the monitor that returns the live feed of the show,” Florio continued.

Michael Holley, one of America's leading football commentators, is in stable condition after the incident. @michaelsholley/INSTAGRAM

“I noticed Michael moving,” he continued. “I thought that he had again lost his audio. When he slumped to the right and fell out of the view of the screen, I knew something was wrong.”

Florio said his team cut to a commercial break and immediately contacted his wife.

“The lesson learned was a simple one,” the statement reads. “The control room needs to have phone numbers for family members who can be immediately contacted if a co-host who is contributing from home has a sudden health issue.”

Holley regained consciousness after a minute and was “fine.” He sustained no injuries except for a cut on his knee from impact, which required five stitches.

Sports broadcaster Mike Florio watched Michael Holley faint on-air in their joint broadcast. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/GETTY

“We appreciate the concern expressed by those who saw it happen, Florio concluded. ”Michael will be back for his next scheduled appearance.”