‘NCIS’ Actor Arrested for Allegedly Storming Capitol on Jan. 6

An actor who made appearances on NCIS, The Rookie, and Devil’s Night was indicted Thursday on misdemeanor charges stemming from him entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6, 2021.

Nolan Freeman, of Nevada, is accused of entering the Capitol around 2:23 p.m., at the height of the riot, and leaving 28 minutes later. His indictment didn’t detail specific actions he made inside the building, but noted he wore a red hoodie, a black jacket, and a red hat.

His indictment, first reported by Politico, included seven photos that allegedly showed Freeman inside and around the Capitol, surrounded by supporters of Donald Trump. Those images were taken from security footage and a YouTube video that was posted with a title that promised to give viewers an “EXTREMELY close up view” of the riot, prosecutors said.

Freeman stands accused of charges faced by nearly ever suspect arrested in connection to the riot—obstruction of an official proceeding, and knowingly entering or remaining in the grounds of a government building without lawful authority to do so. He has also been accused of using “loud, threatening, or abusive language” to “disrupt the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.”

The FBI said it first received a tip about Freeman’s alleged presence at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022, with someone reporting him to its Reno, Nevada, field office.

In listing evidence against Freeman, prosecutors cited the photos of him at the scene, as well as phone records that showed his cell phone was located inside the Capitol on the afternoon of the riot.

It also cited flight records, which prosecutors claim showed that Freeman flew from Sacramento, California, to Washington and back between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, 2021, on American Airlines.

The FBI said it contacted Freeman to conduct an interview on June 27, 2023. He allegedly confirmed his phone number, but asked to speak with a lawyer when he was asked where he was on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors said.

Freeman last appeared on screen in NCIS, playing Willie on the opening episode of its 17th season in 2019. His first performance came in 2010, when he featured in the short film Face to Face.