Rep. Fortenberry Found Guilty of Lying to FBI About Illegal Campaign Donations

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) was found guilty on Thursday of charges that he lied to federal investigators over a scheme to funnel illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 campaign.

A Los Angeles federal jury convicted Fortenberry, 61, on all three felony charges he faced—one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal agents.

Prosecutors contended that Fortenberry, the first sitting member of Congress to stand trial in 21 years, knew that $30,200 in illegal donations to his campaign came from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire known to the congressman. Fortenberry repeatedly denied any guilt in the matter, with his defense team arguing that federal agents had unfairly targeted the defendant.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld, Jr., said on Thursday Fortenberry would be allowed to remain free until sentencing, as he wasn’t seen as a flight risk. His charges of misleading the government each carry a maximum sentence of five years.