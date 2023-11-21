Neil Young Boycotts Elon Musk’s X, Calls for Mideast Peace

Neil Young says he is boycotting X, formerly known as Twitter, delivering a cryptic message to Elon Musk.

In a statement on his website, the revered rocker wrote: “We are stopping all use of X that we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company.”

Young did not say why he quitting the platform, but it comes as Musk is under fire for tweets blasted as antisemitic. The musician also included a graphic that said: “Teslas should fly flags of love—not hate.”

And he appeared to call for a lessening of Israeli-Palestinian tensions, writing: “For our many Palestinian friends and our many Jewish friends, we do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past.

“As bad at they are, they need to be forgotten so we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people.”

Young’s boycott is far from the only one in the wake of Musk’s endorsement of a tweet that declared: “Jewish communties [sic] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

IBM, Disney, and Apple have pulled advertising on X—leading Musk to publicly deny he is antisemitic.