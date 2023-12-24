Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes’ ‘Death Penalty’ Call Is Beyond Extreme

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes’ vow to dish out the “death penalty” for Jewish people if Donald Trump is re-elected is another important reason for people to vote in the 2024 election, The New Abnormal team says.

“So many of the people that are perpetrating the lies and the destruction on the country, they are evil doers. They are people that worship false gods. They are people that practice magic or rituals or whatever and more than anything, those people need to be, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty straight up,” Fuentes said. “I’m far more concerned about that than I am about even non-white people or mass migration. These people that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff. These people that are suppressing the name Christ and suppressing Christianity, they must be absolutely annihilated when we take power. This is God’s country. This is Jesus’ country.”

“So, he hates magicians?” The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie questioned.

“Yes. I.e. the Jews and Muslims, I think,” co-host Andy Levy said.

“Oh, okay. Different than like Copperfield,” Moodie said.

“Now I understand how women were burned at the stake and I’m certain that those kind of bonfires will be back in vogue if in fact you people sit at home and say that you don’t wanna vote in 2024. Here’s what you got coming your way in 2025.”

“It really says a lot about the Jews that Nick Fuentes hates us even more than he hates black people. It’s unreal,” Levy said.

Plus! Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, the largest online civil rights organization in the country, explains why he feels hopeful even at a time when democracy and civil rights are under attack in America.

