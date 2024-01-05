The hosts of a British neo-Nazi podcast who called for the deaths of both Prince Harry and his 4-year-old son, Archie, were sentenced to a combined total of 15 years in prison on Thursday following their conviction on terror charges.

Christopher Gibbons, 40, and Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 36, both from London, had also used their Lone Wolf Radio podcast to encourage listeners to target ethnic minorities with violence, authorities said. The judge sentencing them in London described the pair as “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists.”

The pair had promulgated racist rhetoric on their show, which they ran under pseudonyms. They echoed the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, claiming the “white race was likely to be ‘genocided’ unless steps were taken to fight back,” and said they would welcome the day when so-called race traitors—especially those in interracial relationships—would be executed.

In one episode, Gibbons said Prince Harry—whose wife, Meghan Markle, is biracial—should be “prosecuted and judicially killed for treason.” He also described the Sussexes’ son, Archie, as a “creature” who “should be put down,” according to the Associated Press.

Gibbons was sentenced to eight years in prison for eight counts of encouraging terrorism and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications. Patten-Walsh was sentenced to seven years for eight counts of encouraging terrorism.