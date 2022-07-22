Neopets User Data Is Being Held Hostage for Bitcoin

It might be time to check in on your Poogle.

Neopets, the hit website of the early aughts, was recently hacked, and the thief is reportedly selling off users' information in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin.

The website, where users can buy and raise virtual pets, confirmed this week that its customers’ data may have been stolen and urged users to change their passwords. It said it hired a “leading forensics firm” to conduct an investigation and was also working with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a hacker called “TarTarX” was posting on hacker forums, offering up what he claimed were 69 million Neopets members’ email addresses and passwords, according to BleepingComputer.com. The asking price for the data trove: four bitcoin, or about $92,000.

BleepingComputer obtained a screenshot of the data that showed users’ names, email addresses, zip code, date of birth, gender, country, and other information. It noted that the owner of the forum where the hacker posted, Breached.co, claimed to have confirmed the authenticity of the data by signing up for a Neopets account and having the hacker find and send him the information he’d put in.

This isn't the first time Neopets suffered a security breach: A 2016 hack exposed tens of millions of users' information, according to Vice.

A spokesperson for JumpStart, the company that owns Neopets, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.