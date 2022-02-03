Netflix Blesses Us With First Looks at ‘Knives Out 2,’ Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’

On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer for its 2022 movie slate, featuring an almost absurdly stacked lineup of movie stars. And once you get past the weirdness of seeing Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jamie Foxx, and more A-listers directly addressing the camera with quick soundbites about the magic of movies, there’s a lot to be excited about.

For one, Ryan Gosling is back in action, dodging bullets and leaping across the roof of a bus in The Grey Man, which he stars in alongside fellow heartthrobs Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, and Ana de Armas. Then there’s Jason Momoa donning goat horns to play a faun in Slumberland, and Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron decked out in royal regalia for The School for Good and Evil.

The trailer also includes the first look at the star-studded sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit, Knives Out. Last year, Netflix bought the rights to two more Knives Out films for a staggering $469 million. Knives Out 2 is one of the streamer’s most hotly anticipated releases of the year, featuring Daniel Craig (and his over-the-top Foghorn Leghorn accent) as Detective Benoit Blanc.

The quick clip shows Craig mugging for the camera as new cast members board a yacht behind him. Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. are among the A-listers joining Craig for the second installment.

Elsewhere in the trailer are too many A-listers to count, but here’s a taste: Eddie Murphy, Chris Hemsworth, Mila Kunis, Kevin Hart, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Sandler, Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain... you get the idea.