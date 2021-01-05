‘Never Seen This Before’: Dems Unleash an Army in Georgia

GRAYSON, Georgia—When Muriel MacDonald walked through a subdivision in this Atlanta suburb on Monday evening, she was a familiar sight to residents—yet another person showing up on their doorsteps to remind them to vote in the Senate runoff election.

MacDonald, a volunteer organizer with the progressive advocacy group Seed the Vote, noticed on her canvassing app that a few members of the Tubbs household hadn’t voted. When she knocked on the door of a home on a quiet cul-de-sac, the family patriarch appeared—and then politely vented about the steady stream of well-meaning canvassers knocking on his door all day.

“We get it!” said the man. “Nothing against you all, personally. We’re good. We know what we need to do.”