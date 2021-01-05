‘Never Seen This Before’: Dems Unleash an Army in Georgia

'WE GET IT!'

Democratic canvassers in Georgia are determined to get every last voter out for Tuesday’s runoff election, even it means returning to their doorsteps over and over again.

Sam Brodey

Congressional Reporter

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

GRAYSON, Georgia—When Muriel MacDonald walked through a subdivision in this Atlanta suburb on Monday evening, she was a familiar sight to residents—yet another person showing up on their doorsteps to remind them to vote in the Senate runoff election.

MacDonald, a volunteer organizer with the progressive advocacy group Seed the Vote, noticed on her canvassing app that a few members of the Tubbs household hadn’t voted. When she knocked on the door of a home on a quiet cul-de-sac, the family patriarch appeared—and then politely vented about the steady stream of well-meaning canvassers knocking on his door all day.

“We get it!” said the man. “Nothing against you all, personally. We’re good. We know what we need to do.”