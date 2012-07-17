New Bain Attack Hits Romney Hardest

Priorities Action USA, a pro-Obama super PAC, has created perhaps the most effective Bain attack yet. The new one minute video features a former plant worker in Indiana who recalls being ordered to build a small stage in front of which all of the man's coworkers were gathered. Then Mitt Romney and his colleagues stood on the stage and told them that the plant was being shut down and they were all fired. "Turns out that when we built that stage it was like building my own coffin, and it just made me sick." According to ABC News, the video has attracted over 1 million hits on YouTube and a Republican group has assessed that, of the Democratic attacks so far, it's had the most devastating effect on Romney.