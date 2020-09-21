Comfort Is More Important Than Style These Days. But These Are Pretty Stylish, Too.

I’m not going to lie: for the past four months, I’ve worn Birkenstocks pretty much everyday. Normally I would have a nice pair of summer sneakers, but this year was different. It’s looking like fall will be different, too. When the leaves start to change, I’m a big fan of leather boots, but why would I take the time to lace up when I’m just leaving the house for groceries and taking the dog out? No, this fall, I’m wearing sneakers, and I’m specifically wearing these sneakers.

New Balance’s 574s are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn. I guess it’s because they basically have a lot of running shoe technology, even if I don’t use them to run. They have a midsole built with extra cushioning, supported arches, a heel insert for extra support, soft linings and insoles for all-day comfort, and a foam-padded collar and tongue. But despite all of this, they are meant to be worn as just walking, everyday shoes. The outsole is durable and made of rubber, providing excellent grip for the icy mornings to come, and the outer is made with a touch of suede, but not too much, so you can still wear them in the rain. They aren’t meant to be worn to a fancy restaurant of course, but I’m not planning on going to any of those anytime soon, and it’d probably be a stretch to wear them to the office, but in my home office they work just great.

While I originally got these because of how comfortable I knew them to be, I’m blown away everyday when I put them on and remember just how stylish they are too. They’re not designers, they’re not skate shoes, they’re New Balances, and New Balances are cool.

New Balance 574 Buy on Zappos $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

