New Mask Guidance Is a Huge Gamble, Experts Say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday issued new guidelines that marked the beginning of the end of indoor mask use and social distancing for vaccinated people in America. Those who are two weeks past their final COVID-19 shot can now skip masks when inside virtually anywhere, and also drop their masks outdoors in large crowds, a context in which the CDC continued to recommend mask use as of two weeks ago.

But while experts canvassed by The Daily Beast broadly agreed with easing federal guidance, they warned the blanket nationwide approach failed to account for America’s vast problems with vaccine hesitancy and pandemic truthers.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.