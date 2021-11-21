‘Orgy of Violence’: New COVID Restrictions Fuel Fiery Riots Across Europe

ROME—Tensions flared across Europe over the weekend as governments grapple with a deadly winter wave of COVID-19.

In the Netherlands, police used live ammunition to fire warning shots over crowds demonstrating in Rotterdam who had burned cars and destroyed property in what police called “an orgy of violence” after the government instilled an 8 p.m. curfew to stop a surge in COVID cases. Three of the demonstrators were hit by stray bullets and are still hospitalized.

In Austria, where Monday will mark a 20-day full lockdown—for vaccinated and unvaccinated alike—tens of thousands of mostly maskless people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to make their displeasure heard. The march was organized by the country’s far-right party, whose leader Herbert Kickl had to cancel a speech at the last minute after he tested positive for COVID.

The Austrian government also ruled that vaccines were to be legally mandated to all who can receive one by Feb. 1, marking the strictest vaccine mandate anywhere in the West. Just under 66 percent of Austrians have been fully vaccinated, just slightly less than Germany, which has seen the highest numbers of new daily infections since the pandemic began in early 2020. The situation is so dire in Germany that the region of Bavaria cancelled all Christmas markets this year to discourage people from gathering.

In Italy, around 3,000 people gathered in Rome’s Circus Maximus to rail against the threat of a new requirement that will make the country’s vaccine “green pass” required for anyone to go to work invalid for those who do not get a booster shot.

On the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which has to abide French laws since it is an overseas outpost, rioters used live ammunition against police and set businesses on fire to protect health pass restrictions.

Each demonstration where the mostly un-vaxxed and un-masked mingled freely risks becoming a superspreader event, adding to the worsening case numbers.

The anger in the streets seemed detached from the reality of intensive care wards once again reaching capacity and death tolls rising. Europe is now the epicenter of the latest wave of the pandemic, which health experts say is now creeping across the Atlantic to the U.S. where numbers are starting to rise in the northern states.

The World Health Organization says 500,000 people across Europe will die if restrictions including mandating vaccines and boosters are not put in place soon to stop what has become the worst of four waves of the pandemic.