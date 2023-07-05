New Details From Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Made Public

A more complete version of the federal search warrant affidavit for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed Wednesday, providing several new, unredacted details in an ongoing legal saga that the former president continues to claim is a witch hunt against him despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

The insight comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled Wednesday that more information be made public from the affidavit, which chronicles the FBI’s search for top secret documents stashed in multiple rooms at Mar-a-Lago.

While Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart denied a request for the entire document to be made public, he ruled that “additional portions of the search warrant application should be unsealed.”

In one newly unredacted section, FBI investigators write that “it was always FPOTUS’s practice to store accumulated documents in boxes, and that continues to be his practice.”

A previously unseen photograph of boxes piled in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago also shows a massive trove of 61 boxes stacked together in a storage room at the Florida resort. “The purpose of the photograph was to show FPOTUS the volume of boxes that remained in the STORAGE ROOM,” the document says. Between 85 and 95 boxes were found in all.

The revised affidavit, which was first reported by POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney, also described how the door to the storage room was “painted gold” and is reachable by several wooden stairs.

In addition, investigators found other boxes intermingled with the ones containing classified documents, including several which held “merchandise such as challenge coins, garment bags, memorabilia from Mar-a-Lago such as photograph frames, and other décor items.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.