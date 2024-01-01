New Details Emerge in Olympic Cyclist’s Death, Hubby’s Arrest

When police announced Australian cyclist Melissa Hoskins’ death, they said only that she was struck and killed by a utility vehicle driven by her husband and fellow pro cyclist Rohan Dennis.

But now the Adelaide Advertiser reports new details about the incident that has left the cycling word in shock and Dennis facing charges of dangerous driving.

According to the newspaper, police who have viewed security video believe Hoskins, 32, jumped into the hood of the $50,000 Volkswagen while Dennis, 33, was behind the wheel and tried to grab the door handle.

Dennis allegedly did not stop the vehicle but kept driving until the mother of two fell to the ground, the Advertiser reported. Hoskins was severely injured and died at a local hospital.

It’s not clear why Hoskins jumped on the vehicle or why Dennis allegedly did not hit the brakes. Hoskins and Dennis—both former Olympians who recently retired—married in 2018.

Dennis has not entered a plea and is due back in court on March 13.