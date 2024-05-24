New Diddy Accuser Describes His ‘Adolescent’ Penis in Graphic Lawsuit

A seventh accuser in six months came forward on Thursday to accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of violently sexually assaulting her, bringing a bombshell lawsuit in which she lays out a series of harrowing claims and describes his genitalia in detail.

April Lampros was a student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology when she met Combs in 1994, according to the suit, which The Daily Beast obtained moments after it was filed in New York State Supreme Court.

Knowing she dreamed of working in the fashion industry, Combs, now 54, dangled the promise of helping kickstart her career, promising to mentor her and introduce her to industry executives, the complaint states. Soon after their meeting, Combs allegedly began to “love-bomb” her, showering her with gifts and flowers, including a handwritten Valentine’s Day note.

But the rapper’s behavior towards her had taken a darker turn by that summer, turning theirs into “an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex,” according to the lawsuit.

Over a period stretching from 1995 to 1998, “there were four terrifying sexual encounters Ms. Lampros endured” at Combs’ hands, the complaint alleges. She eventually “found the courage” to leave him around 1998, it states, but not before Combs and then-girlfriend Kim Porter got her fired from the bar where she worked.

“At the time she ended their relationship, Ms. Lampros recalls Mr. Combs’ penis being adolescently [sic] in both length and width,” the lawsuit says. “She recalls him being circumcised and remembers a tattoo on his chest.”

Lampros’ lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, filed the suit on Thursday evening under the Gender-Motivated Violence Act, a New York measure that allows victims of gender-based violence to file civil claims even after the statute of limitations has expired. Unlike the Adult Survivors Act, which expired last November, the legislation has a filing deadline of 2025.

“My quote would be: res ipsa loquitur,” Blackburn told The Daily Beast, using the Latin phrase meaning literally, “the thing speaks for itself.”

Blackburn also provided a statement from Lampros, who said, “I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed, so that no other woman will have to endure what I did.”

A spokesperson for Combs did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

Lampros says in the lawsuit that she first became involved with Combs shortly after his son Justin was born. Combs would “often” invite her to his Bad Boy recording studios to “impress her,” the lawsuit states. Included in the filing are photos of Lampros and Combs, as well as images of Lampros at a house identified as the rapper’s Florida home.

Combs even “went so far as to invite Ms. Lampros to his first Father’s Day celebration,” the suit goes on, including photographs of the invitation.

However, what appeared to be Combs’ generosity “quickly manifested into an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex,” the suit alleges. It claims Combs never let Lampros tell anyone about their alleged relationship because he didn’t want anyone to know he was dating a white woman.

Although Combs flew Lampros to see him in various cities around the United States, he first assaulted her at Manhattan’s Millennium Hotel, according to the lawsuit.

Lampros had met up with Combs earlier in the evening, at a bar on Houston Street, where she drank “lightly,” the lawsuit states. A third person—a woman whose name is redacted in court filings—was with Combs, it says.

When Combs and Lampros left the bar and were driven to the hotel, Lampros began to feel “like the walls were closing in on her,” according to the suit.

“She was laid on the hotel bed where Mr. Combs forced himself on top of her,” the suit continues. “Mr. Combs began to kiss Ms. Lampros, and as she turned her head, trying to avoid the interaction, he grabbed her face. Mr. Combs continued to kiss her forcefully. Ms. Lampros informed him that she wasn’t feeling well, but he ignored her words and continued to take off her clothing.

“Ms. Lampros tried to hold onto her clothing, but she felt weak and powerless in this situation. Ms. Lampros pleaded with Mr. Combs to stop, and he ignored her… Ms. Lampros was being raped by Mr. Combs, and she soon passed out.”

When she woke up the next morning, the lawsuit says Lampros was “nude, sore, and confused,” and that she put her clothes on, and left the hotel room as quickly as possible.

Still, Combs “used his power and access to music industry events to lure Ms. Lampros back to him,” floating “promises of access to his industry to pursue her passion,” the lawsuit contends.

“Ms. Lampros was a hopeful yet naïve college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance,” it states.

Lampros, who at the time had an internship at Arista Records, agreed to meet with Combs near his apartment, where he managed to regain her trust. Everything seemed to be back to normal—until Combs forced himself on Lampros for a second time, the lawsuit alleges.

This time, the attack occurred at a Midtown parking garage, according to the suit. There, a “slightly inebriated” Combs allegedly forced Lampros to her knees, unzipped his pants, and forced his penis into her mouth, the suit states.

“As Ms. Lampros’ eyes filled with tears, she could see the parking garage attendant witnessing this horrific assault,” the suit continues. “This had no impact on Mr. Combs… When Mr. Combs was done with her, he told her to get up. Ms. Lampros was in shock, morally depleted, embarrassed, and in physical agony.”

Again, Lampros decided to cut things off with Combs, who came back with more expensive presents and “empty promises,” according to the suit. This time, however, Combs became enraged at being turned down, adopting a “mobster persona” that frightened Lampros, the lawsuit says. She felt stuck with him, and, the suit says, his connections could “ensure her compliance with his demands.”

In 1996, several hours into a night of drinking at Combs’ Manhattan apartment, he forced Lampros and his then-girlfriend, Kim Porter, to take ecstasy, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs forced the pill down their throats to ensure the pills were swallowed,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Combs[’] hands were so far down Ms. Lampros throat she gagged. He even checked under their tongues.”

He then ordered Lampros and Porter to have sex, warning Lampros that “he could make her lose her job” if she refused, according to the complaint. After watching them for a time, Combs eventually shoved Porter off Lampros and allegedly forced his penis inside her. Lampros recalled being “numb” and “emotionally checked out” during the rape, the suit says.

By 1998, Lampros left Combs, having “finally suffered enough,” her lawsuit explains.

Still, he managed to get revenge by calling her boss and demanding she be fired from her job at a SoHo bar, according to the suit. Lampros’ boss acquiesced, “afraid of Mr. Combs and his contacts.” When she called Combs to say she was out of work, “he laughed,” the suit says.

The fourth sexual assault allegedly occurred around the end of 2000, when Lampros saw Combs at an event at Rockefeller Center. He approached her, telling the crew he was with to switch their cameras off, and asked her to leave with him. She rejected him and left alone, according to the suit.

Combs wouldn’t leave her alone, however, badgering her over the phone for days, “begging” to see her. She eventually gave in and allowed him to come over to her apartment, where he “began apologizing for his past behaviors” and “started telling her that he was a changed man,” the suit says.

“He then showered her with compliments, telling her how good she looked and kept reminiscing about their prior sex life. He then began dropping hints about them having sex,” it continues.

Lampros rejected him. Suddenly, “out of nowhere,” Combs grabbed her and “began kissing her and touching her against her will,” the complaint alleges. She eventually fought him off and ordered him to leave.

Around the time of this final assault, according to the suit, Combs was in “a very public relationship” with Jennifer Lopez. The couple would split the next year, with Lopez citing his infidelity in a 2003 interview with Vibe.

“It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” she told the magazine. “I was in this relationship with [Combs] where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Despite the passage of more than two decades since then, Lampros has not fully been able to escape Combs, according to her suit.

Just last year, it states, “a gentleman” approached her at a function to inform the man she was dating at the time “that he should reconsider dating her because he personally saw a video of her and Sean Combs having sex.”

The video was allegedly filmed in the summer of 1997 without Lampros’ consent. She did not know of its existence until 2023.

It was under the Gender-Motivated Violence Act that Combs’ sixth alleged victim, a former model named Crystal McKinney, filed a lawsuit earlier this week accusing him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

The first sign of the mountain of legal troubles to come for Combs, was on Nov. 16, 2023, when R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, known professionally as Cassie, sued him for raping and abusing her over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship. She settled privately with Combs the next day, but the floodgates had already been opened.

Three more suits from women accusing him of rape followed in quick succession. In February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., a music producer, sued Combs for sexually harassing him and forcing him to procure drugs and sex workers. Jones also accused Combs and several of his employees of participating in an illegal racketeering scheme.

In March, federal agents descended on Combs’ California and Florida homes in a coordinated raid reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation.

Last week, CNN published surveillance footage from 2016 that appeared to at least partially corroborate Cassie Ventura’s claims. The video shows Combs grabbing Ventura, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her.

Combs has repeatedly and fiercely denied all of the allegations against him, and specifically decried Cassie’s allegations as “sickening.” After the publication of the video, however, he posted a video statement in which he apologized for his “inexcusable actions.”

He continued: “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Earlier on Thursday, Cassie addressed the video’s release, expressing gratitude for the support she’d since received.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She urged “EVERYONE” to open their hearts and believe victims of assault and abuse.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” Cassie wrote. “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”