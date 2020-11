If you expected rabid Game of Thrones fans to wait patiently for a taste of Season 5, then much like Jon Snow, you know nothing. This trailer for is being shown after a special IMAX engagement screening the Season 4 finale—which, let’s face it, was better than half of last year’s blockbusters—and promises more battles, sex, revenge and, from the looks of Peter Dinklage, beards.

The new season Game of Thrones premieres in April on HBO.