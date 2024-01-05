NY AG Bumps Up Trump’s Potential Fraud Penalty to $370 Million

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday told the judge overseeing the massive civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump and his family that she would seek a $370 million penalty—far greater than the quarter-billion figure she estimated in 2022.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron will decide the final fate of Trump’s businesses following the conclusion of the Manhattan civil trial last month.

In addition to the heavier penalty, James doubled down on her desire to ban Trump from running any company in the state.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, estimated last year that Trump “does not have that liquid cash available in order to pay that off.”

Trump’s team in a Friday filing argued that “The Attorney General has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief sought in this action.”

Engoron has signaled he will rule on the case by the end of January.