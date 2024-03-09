New York City Woman Loses Her Feet After Boyfriend Shoves Her in Front of Subway Train

A woman who was pushed onto a New York City subway track on Saturday miraculously survived—but her feet were reportedly severed by an oncoming train.

According to anonymous police sources cited by the New York Post, the 29-year-old woman was allegedly arguing with her boyfriend when he shoved her onto the tracks.

A police official told The Daily Beast that authorities received a 911 call at approximately 10:26 a.m. After arriving at Fulton Street station in Manhattan, they found a “conscious and responsive” woman who had been “struck by a southbound 3 train.”

Upon further investigation, officers confirmed that she was forcibly pushed. Paramedics arrived on site and took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

As of mid-afternoon on Saturday, no one had been arrested, though an investigation remained ongoing. The Daily Beast was unable to independently confirm the details about injuries to the woman’s feet.

Multiple subway passengers told the New York Post that they had aided the victim after she was struck. An Iraq war veteran with emergency medical training, who identified himself as William, said he rushed to the crash site to “see if there was any way I could contribute... And when I went down I saw her between two cars.”

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old witness told the Post he did his best to comfort the victim while she awaited help.

“She said something to the effect that she didn’t deserve this,” he recalled. “She held a part of her flesh to show me that she might have lost her leg.”

The witness said the victim told him she was on her way to the spa. “I hope she’s good,” he continued. “She’s really strong.”

Officials did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect. The Post’s sources alleged that the woman’s boyfriend fled the scene after he shoved her.