Museum of Modern Art Evacuated After Two Injured in Stabbing

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City was evacuated on Saturday after police said two people were injured during a stabbing.

The New York City Police Department told The Daily Beast two people suffered non-life-threatening injures during the incident that occurred around 4 p.m. They have since been taken to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Scores of museum-goers were also forced to evacuate the midtown Manhattan museum onto the snowy, and police have asked all residents to avoid the area.

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to the attack. Citing sources, ABC News reported that early evidence suggests the suspect is a former employee who returned to MoMa and stabbed two employees.

“The incident is under investigation and we don’t know yet the two individuals’ relationship to the museum,” a police spokesperson said. A press secretary for Eric Adams said Saturday that the New York City mayor had been briefed on the MoMa incident and said it “appears to be an isolated, criminal incident. ”

“Neither victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries at this time,” the spokesperson added. “The mayor will continue to monitor the situation and the progress of the two victims.”

Weston Pagano, a music supervisor who was inside MoMA but quickly evacuated after getting a tip from a friend who was on a lower floor, told The Daily Beast he saw two women being carried out of the museum on stretchers.

“The two women were conscious, which was a relief to see,” Pagano told The Daily Beast. “One had visible blood on her left side and shouted something as she was being loaded in, but I couldn’t make out what it was.”

Tina Rook, who was at MoMA on Saturday, told The Daily Beast that she “didn’t see it happen,” but patrons were told they had to evacuate from the museum immediately. “We only heard there was a stabbing and got evacuated,” Rook said.

Ana Alves, a Brazilian newspaper reporter and a visiting scholar at Columbia University, told The Daily Beast she was on the fourth floor of the museum “looking at Matisse’s ‘Swimming Pool’ with a couple when the lights blinked a little.”

“All of a sudden a security guard appeared urging us to evacuate,” Alves said, noting that at first she thought it was a false alarm, or maybe a power outage. She said it took about two minutes to get down to the ground floor to leave the museum, using a combination of stairs and escalators.

“I only realized it was serious when I got to the lower floor and saw museum staff crying,” Alves said, noting that police were outside the building when she exited. She said she learned that the emergency situation was a stabbing later, when a friend texted her the news.

“It’s scary,” she added. “We always assume museums are safe. I guess metal detectors will be a necessary inconvenience once again.”