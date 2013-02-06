New York Fashion Week 

0New York Fashion Week NYFW Preview The Fall 2013 shows begin in New York on Thursday. From Alexander Wang's season of multitasking to Prabal Gurung's Target launch, see our list of the most anticipated events of the week. By Misty White Sidell. Misty White SidellUpdated Jul. 11, 2017 4:44PM ET / Published Feb. 06, 2013 4:45AM ET Getty Getty All Eyes on WangMary Altaffer/AP Galliano’s Poised for a ComebackAP Thom Browne Hones in on WomenswearGetty A$AP Rocky to Rule the SceneShareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic Deborah Needleman’s T DebutJemal Countess/Getty Fashion Hackathons DescendAraya Diaz/Getty Is Cathy Horyn Up for Battle Royale #2?Katy Winn/Getty Chloë Sevigny’s Runway ReturnRabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage Prabal Gurung’s Target CelebrationRichard Drew/AP Band of Outsiders Scavenger Huntvia Band of Outsiders Official Instagram.