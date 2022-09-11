New York Fashion Week Revels in the Power of Color

Dauphinette

Meandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our everyday lives. Alice Tecotzky

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia stayed true to their brand DNA with a rainbow worthy color palette from candy apple green to sky blue. This season, the brand also offered a select number of mommy and me outfits. The brand’s designer, Stacey Bendet, realized her consumers are moving into motherhood. Now, she’s prepared to dress their daughters who will be the next generation of consumers. Bender is on a roll, and is poising her brand to stay that way for generations to come. There was also a contrast in the women’s pieces between jewel tone cocktail dresses and rugged denim looks with a feminine twist like crystal tassels. Kristopher Fraser

anOnlyChild

Maxwell Osborne’s anOnlyChild was an eclectic mix of looks that ranged from streetwear to high street. Osborne was inspired by summer nights and a yearning to design a collection that could resonate across a broad age range. His opening look, a gold satin capelette pleated dress with gold satin wide leg pants, set a tone for opulence throughout the show. This was felt in everything from sateen pintuck dresses to medallion print scarves. The line may have only launched last fall, but the standing ovation after the finale is evidence it has staying power. Kristopher Fraser