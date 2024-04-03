Judge Denies Motion to Toss Jonathan Majors Conviction

A New York judge on Wednesday denied a defense motion to throw out Jonathan Majors’ assault and harassment conviction for attacking his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car last year.

The denial paves the way for the actor to be sentenced on April 8, where he faces up to a year in prison in connection with the March 25, 2023 incident with Grace Jabbari.

Majors, 34, was convicted in December of misdemeanor third-degree reckless assault and a non-criminal harassment charge. Last month, his defense attorney asked Jude Michael Gaffey to set aside the verdict and find him not guilty of the charges. Prosecutors pushed back on the defense request in their own motion, CNN reported.

“Jonathan feels disappointed by the outcome of the motion, yet he upholds respect for the process. He continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family, and dogs, harnessing his art and creativity,” his defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Daily Beast. “As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art.”

Majors has maintained his innocence, and Jabbari has sued the actor for defamation based on his comments about the altercation. During the trial, prosecutors said Majors hurt Jabbari after she grabbed his phone to look at a concerning text message.