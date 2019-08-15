New York Young Republicans Go Full Alt-Right

The post-Trump future of Trumpism—the celebration of white nationalism, bigotry and sexism—is the New York Young Republicans (NYYR), “the oldest Young Republican club in the United States” with roots tracing back to 1856.

Long, long ago, during the 2016 primary campaign, NYYR members expressed great concern about Donald Trump’s bigoted views, telling The New York Times that Trump was giving people the wrong impression of what the GOP was about, with one woman going so far as to say she would consider voting for Hillary Clinton if Trump ended up as the party’s nominee.

Now, NYYR is all aboard the Trump train, complete with promoting speakers who spew anti-Muslim hate, misogyny, and far-right conspiracy theories. Their official Facebook and Instagram account recently posted a picture of a person flashing the OK hand sign that’s been infamously coopted by the “white power” set.