Visibly Upset New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Resigns: ‘Not Enough in the Tank’

An emotional New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she would not seek re-election and is resigning from office, noting—while choking back tears—that she no longer has the energy required to fill the role.

In an address at the Labour Party summer caucus retreat in the New Zealand city of Napier, she said: “I decided to give myself a chance to really reflect if I had what was needed... I’d be doing a disservice to New Zealand if I continued.

“I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.”

After surprising many with her announcement, Ardern said her final day in office will be Feb. 7. She also announced that a general election will be held on Oct. 14, and that the country “needed to let someone else take on this job.

“I’m a politician who is first and foremost human. It’s time,” she added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese credited his South Pacific counterpart, posting on Twitter: “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength... Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.”

Ardern became known globally for leading New Zealand through a number of tragedies, including the Christchurch terror attack, the White Island volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. She became the world’s youngest female head of government after she was elected prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37.

Ardern gained an even bigger following after she had a child while in office—and made history as the first world leader to attend the United Nations general assembly meeting with their baby.

A new leader of the Labour party will be elected in three days’ time, Ardern, confirmed. The new leader will also take on the responsibility of Prime Minister.

Ardern may have won her last re-election in a landslide in 2020, but backlash against her tough zero-tolerance response to COVID-19 has seen a sharp decline in her popularity back home, with recent polling putting her behind her conservative opposition.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park fame, tweeted in support after the news, claiming he was not surprised by the news.

“Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader.”