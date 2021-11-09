Newsmax Host Rages at The Muppets: Debate Me, You Cowards!

A day after freaking out over Big Bird promoting vaccines and declaring Sesame Street “a bunch of communists,” Newsmax host Eric Bolling continued his bizarro ragefest against kids show puppets on Tuesday by challenging The Muppets to debate him.

Leading off his afternoon show by yet again blasting a giant anthropomorphic bird for encouraging kids to get their COVID-19 shots, Bolling noted that this wasn’t “the first time these little felt communists have tried to infect the minds of our youngest and most vulnerable children.”

Flashing back a decade, Bolling brought up the time he likened the Muppets to “communist China” during a 2011 Fox Business segment. (After more than a decade at Fox, Bolling was fired in 2017 following an internal probe of sexual-misconduct allegations.)

“Here’s what happened: The Muppets were blaming an oil baron for closing down the studio. That’s cute, you little oppressive Muppets,” Bolling declared after airing the clip. “They didn’t even try to hide their disdain for success by naming the guy Tex Richman, but I took them to task.”

Bolling followed that up by playing another 2011 video, this time of him apologizing to a Kermit the Frog doll for his remarks before daring the puppet (yes, this happened) to a debate.

“Kermit, Miss Piggy, if you want to debate this any time, I'm all for it,” Bolling said at the time. “So let’s bring it. Let’s have maybe, I don’t know, Donald Trump moderate a debate. What do you say, Kermit?”

Reacting to the clip, Bolling bemoaned that The Muppets “never took me up on that offer” before claiming that the characters didn’t like him “calling them out.”

In a tone straddling the line between sarcasm and seriousness, meanwhile, the ex-Fox News star blasted Miss Piggy as a “portly pink dummy who took to the media to trash me for exposing her leftist tyranny” before airing a 2012 segment featuring the Muppets mocking Fox News. He then reissued his open debate challenge to some puppets.

“Guess what? The invite is still open Miss Piggy, if you or your emasculated frog boyfriend Kermit ever want to join this desk, it’s free,” Bolling proudly proclaimed, all while looking down at a Kermit doll.

“First, I thought they were mere ideologues and now I think they’re just stuck on stupid,” he concluded. “I mean, they don’t get it.”

Bolling is well-known for his cheesy, schlocky, attention-seeking TV antics, to say the least. Beyond challenging a giant bird puppet to a debate, the ex-Fox star also once inspected a giant cardboard cutout image of President Barack Obama’s long-form birth certificate with a laser pointer to suggest the document was a fraud.