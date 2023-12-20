NewsNation Anchor Makes Heartbreaking On-Air Breast Cancer Announcement

NewsNation anchor Nichole Berlie gave an emotional personal announcement to viewers while live on the air on Wednesday afternoon, sharing that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It did come as a shock–I’m still in disbelief in many ways. I didn’t have any signs, I didn’t have any symptoms, I still don’t, and I still feel great,” she said.

Berlie later mentioned that she is scheduled to start treatment on Thursday and intends to donate her hair to “an organization that helps kids who are fighting cancer.”

She told viewers that she wanted to continue to work while receiving medical care and thanked her bosses at NewsNation for their support.

“I’m hopeful that seeing my journey will help someone, whether they are also battling cancer or if they have a loved one who is, because cancer truly touches all of us in some way,” she continued. “I have gone through every single emotion, and if you ask if I’m scared, I absolutely am. But I'm choosing to stay positive. I’m gonna keep a smile and I absolutely have faith.”

Adweek said that Berlie is scheduled to return to the anchor chair on Monday.

According to NewsNation’s website, Nichole Berlie is a host of NewsNation Now, which airs on weeknights starting at 1:00 p.m, and has notably reported live on the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.