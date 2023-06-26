50th Anniversary No-Show Leads Cops to Murdered Couple

A Massachusetts couple celebrating 50 years of marriage were found dead in their home—stabbed and badly beaten—after failing to turn up at church for a ceremony to renew their vows.

Killed along with them at the house in the wealthy Boston suburb of Newton was a woman in her nineties who was said to be the mother of one of the couple.

The gruesome triple murder in the early hours of Sunday prompted an appeal for residents in the area to “lock your doors and windows” while police hunt down the killer.

Officials said that police were called to the house at 10 a.m. on Sunday after a neighbor decided to check up on the couple—who have not been named—because they had missed church.

“These were churchgoing people. The only reason they were found is because they weren’t in church and somebody came to see if they were OK,” one neighbor, Robin Dickey, told WBZ.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told a press conference Sunday night that there had been signs of forced entry into the home. She said an attempted break-in had been reported at another house half a mile away shortly before 7 a.m., although police said it was not clear if the two were connected.

“As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic,” Ryan said.

“We are asking people to remain vigilant,” she added. “This is the night to lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that.”

Investigators from the DA’s office and Massachusetts State Police immediately launched an investigation into the killings. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said: “We won’t rest until we find out who did this.”