Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness: Cops

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday after police said the free agent wide receiver appeared to be slipping “in and out of consciousness.”

Law enforcement and fire rescue crews were summoned to the tarmac after the flight crew became concerned that Beckham might have been “seriously ill,” according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Once officers arrived at the scene, “the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused,” the police said. Only after the entire airplane was evacuated did the 30-year-old athlete agree to disembark as well.

Beckham seemingly addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after, writing: “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.” He later added: “comedy hr.”

Beckham is not expected to face any charges over the incident, which was first reported by TMZ. The free agent is reportedly scheduled to meet with several teams this week, including the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys.