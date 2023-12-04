A NFL sideline official was unexpectedly injured during Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, needing to be stretchered off the field after a collision with a running back.

The broadcast from the Caesars Superdome showed the Saints’ Alvin Kamara crossing the sideline in the second quarter, apparently colliding with the official near the first-down marker at the team’s 20-yard line, according to ESPN.

The broadcast then cut to the staffer, identified by the network as Nick Piazza, on the ground, writhing in pain with his leg bent at an unnatural angle.

The game halted as medical staff attended to Piazza, later identified by the league as a member of the chain crew. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field to applause, ESPN reported.

The NFL said in a statement shortly after that Piazza would not return to the field. “The chain crew will operate with one fewer member for the remainder of the game,” the league said.

The Saints later said that Piazza had dislocated his knee. He was transported to a nearby hospital and in stable condition on Sunday evening.

Play resumed, and the Lions went on to beat the Saints 33-28.