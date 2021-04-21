‘Horrendous Tragedy’: Columbus Police Identify Cop Who Fatally Shot 16-Year-old Girl

COLUMBUS—The Columbus police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant on Tuesday during a chaotic encounter has been identified by authorities as Nicholas Reardon, who’s been on the force for less than two years.

“I understand the outrage and emotion around this incident. A teenage girl is dead, and she’s dead at the hands of a police officer. Under any circumstances, that is a horrendous tragedy,” Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr said during a Wednesday press conference, where authorities also released several new body-camera videos of the incident and the initial 911 calls.

“But the video shows that there is more to this. It requires us to pause, take a close look at the sequence of events. And though it’s not easy, wait for the facts as determined by an independent investigation,” he added.

Police said the incident began around 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday when officers received two 911 calls about an attempted stabbing. In the first call, a female voice can be heard giving the dispatcher an address and saying people were “over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma.” Screaming can be heard in the background.

“We need a police officer over here now,” the individual is heard saying. “We need a crisis officer over here now.” In the second call, a dispatcher tells the caller that police are en route.

It was unclear if the caller was Bryant, as an aunt told reporters on Tuesday evening.

In the body-cam footage released just hours after the incident and played again on Wednesday, Bryant can be seen wielding a knife as she rushes towards another girl. “Get down! Get down!” an officer is heard yelling—before he fires four shots at Bryant as she appears to be swinging the knife. Bryant is then seen on the ground while a man can be heard yelling “She’s just a fucking kid, man!”

The officers tended to Bryant and called for a medic, authorities said. She was transported to a nearby hospital, Mount Carmel East, but died of her injuries. The incident occurred just minutes before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd for kneeling on the unarmed Black man for nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation into the Columbus shooting and reviewing Reardon’s use of deadly force. In one video, the officer can be heard saying “he came at her with a knife.”

Pettus Jr. said investigators do not yet know who called the police or what would have happened if Reardon, who was hired in December 2019, did not discharge his weapon. Columbus Interim Police Chief Mike Woods added that Reardon may not have had “cover, distance, and time” to use a Taser.

“Bottom line—did Ma’khia Bryant need to die yesterday? How did we get here? This is a failure on part of our community. Some are guilty, but all of us are responsible,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Wednesday.

The initial body-cam video was released Tuesday night after Bryant’s family members spoke to reporters and accused authorities of killing a girl who was just trying to defend herself. Donnie Bryant, one of the teenager’s cousins, told The Daily Beast that the family is “absolutely shocked” by the footage of Tuesday’s shooting and wants “justice.”

The video is “very disturbing. As a former city council member, I know first-hand there are de-escalating tactics that could have been used in this situation. You don’t have to pull out your gun and kill a 16-year-old,” Bryant said.

Describing the teenager as a “bubbly” girl who “had a sweet soul and loved her mother very much,” Bryant said the family is struggling to figure out how to move forward. “I don’t think there are words for what is happening right now. We want to know what that officer was thinking. What is really going on with the Columbus Police Department,” he said.

“You heard about the sigh of relief with the George Floyd case. Well, not here in Columbus Ohio,” he added.

The teenager’s neighbors were also shocked by the shooting. Charles Williams, a 63-year-old neighbor, told The Daily Beast that when he arrived at the scene, officers were still standing around after Bryant’s body had been taken away.

“Neighbors had begun to gather and were chanting, ‘Black lives matter,’” Williams said. “The officers responded by chanting, ‘Blue lives matter.’”

Police have not yet commented on a video that emerged overnight showing a police officer shouting “blue lives matter” to a group of upset residents.

Williams, who is a staff minister at a local church, added that the video of Bryant’s shooting clearly shows that the officer failed to warn the teenager before firing. “This girl did not have to die,” he said. “The officer, after he shot her, they (other police officers) whisked him away.”

Another neighbor, 23-year-old Tammy Taylor, also believes that the officer could have used other means to restraint the teenager.

“His Taser was in a more reachable spot than his gun,” Taylor, who arrived at the scene shortly after the teenager was shot, told The Daily Beast. “He could have Tased her.”

She said that when she arrived at the scene shortly after the teenager was shot, “all I saw was her on the ground.”