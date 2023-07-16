Nick Fuentes Admits His Dream Wife Is 16 Years Old

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Nick Fuentes knows the ideal age he’d like his future wife to be and, disgustingly, it's sixteen.

On this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie listen to clips of Republicans and right-wing figures saying stupid things, but this Sunday’s clip round-up featuring Fuentes, a white supremacist and right-wing extremist, takes the cake.

In a video clip tweeted out by the account Right-Wing Watch and played on the show for Andy and Danielle, Fuentes says on a show called “As Fuck” that when he turns 30, he’d like to find a wife who is 16.

“If I’m 30 and she’s 16, 14-year age difference. When I’m 50, she’ll be 36. When I’m 40, she’ll be 26. Then now we’re talking here, now we’re cooking with gas,” he says in a longer rant.

He also says women don't age like wine. They age like milk.

“How is he not in jail? How has he not been picked up and his laptops and his phones and everything investigated?” asks a disgusted Danielle.

Andy only has one explanation: “No woman of any age, would ever, ever—I don't even care about marrying this guy—would ever f*ck this guy.”

“These are the people who throw the word groomer around,” adds Andy. “And literally everything he said there is that he wants to groom a 16-year-old girl.”

Also on this episode: Marc Garlasco, a military advisor at PAX Protection of Civilians and the co-host of The Civilian Protection Podcast, shares a dire prediction for what’s to come now that the White House has sent “what's called the M864,” an artillery shell, over to Ukrainian forces.

“People are going to die…[especially] those Ukrainian soldiers who are gonna have to assault through these fields of cluster bombs that are basically landmines,” he explains. “In the end, this is gonna come back to bite us in the ass.”

