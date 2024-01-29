Nicki Minaj vs. Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Beef Keeps Getting Uglier

There’s nothing more juicily traditional in rap music than a good old fashioned feud, but this weekend, fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj were awed by the latter’s voluminous social media attacks against the former; a barrage of verbal barbs that were precipitated by a few well-deployed lyrics and many years of simmering tension.

On Friday, Megan, who’s begun dropping excellent singles from her upcoming, snake-themed project (she’s in her Reputation era), released “Hiss,” in which she raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law, otherwise referred to as the New York Sex Offender Registration Act, requires convicted sex offenders to register with the state.

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, is a convicted sex offender. He was accused of attempted rape in the first degree by Jennifer Hough, who says that in 1994, Petty attempted to rape her at knifepoint in her bedroom, an attack she was only able to escape by throwing a bottle of contact solution at his head.

Shortly after “Hiss” hit the airwaves, Minaj went on a social media rampage, posting that Megan should “conjure up her mother and apologize” because her lyric was “disgusting.” Megan’s mother passed away in 2019 from a brain tumor.

On Monday, Minaj dropped a track of her own that seemed to be a response to “Hiss” entitled “Big Foot”—perhaps a reference to rapper Tory Lanez’s 2020 shooting of Megan’s feet, a crime for which Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison—but the Pink Friday 2 rapper also spent the entire weekend tweeting bile about Megan.

Minaj denied that “Big Foot” is a diss track. “Who tf said ‘diss track’?????? don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet,” Minaj wrote on Twitter, in response to a Pop Crave announcement of the song that called it a diss track.

But the lyrics of “Big Foot” pull no punches: “This lil’ beggin’ whore talkin’ ‘bout Megan’s law,” Minaj raps. “For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw / If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw / Shots thrown, but I still ain’t let Megan score.”

If that’s not a diss track, then nothing is.