Nicky Hilton Is Marrying a Rothschild

Now, here’s a couple whose lives would make some amazing reality television.

Paris Hilton’s little sister, Nicky, is today in London to marry James Rothschild, one of the heirs of Europe’s last great banking family.

James is the only son of the late Amschel Rothschild and his wife Anita, née Guinness.

His older sisters are Kate and Alice. Kate was married to Ben Goldsmith—they have three children but in 2012, announced they were divorcing after it was alleged Kate had an affair with American rapper Jay Electronica. Alice is married to Zac Goldsmith, Ben’s brother, and possible future mayor of London.

Do keep up at the back there.

Last night, Nicky and James threw a lavish party at Spencer House in St James’s in London, attended by the cream of London society, including Ben Elliott, Tom Parker Bowles, Prince Harry ex Florence Brudenell-Bruce, property developer Nick Candy, Isaac Ferry (second son of rocker Bryan), Jemima Goldsmith, Petra Ecclestone, and Thomas van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince William and the godfather of Princess Charlotte.

The royal connection is strong—before meeting Nicky, James had a long relationship with socialite Astrid Harbord, Prince Harry’s close friend and a confidante of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Daily Mail reports that Nicky will be wearing a £50,000 couture Valentino wedding gown and an “enormous eight-carat diamond engagement ring, estimated to be worth a cool £1 million.”

Nicky, who turned down the option of appearing in the The Simple Life reality-TV show that propelled her sister to fame, has pursued a career in fashion.

Nicky’s first wedding, to banker Todd Meister, took place in Las Vegas after a night out in August 2004. The only guests were Paris and actress Bijou Phillips. Within eight weeks, they had split

Oh, and Paris? She’s the bridesmaid (again) this time round.