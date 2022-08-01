Gun-Loving MAGA Fan Held in Connection With Tubing Murder, Cops Say

Authorities are holding a suspect in connection with the death of a 17-year-old high school student who was stabbed along with four others while tubing on Wisconsin’s Apple River over the weekend.

Nicolae Miu, 52, was arrested without incident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, some 90 minutes after the terrifying attack. Miu had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but they identified him using a photograph taken by a bystander, police said.

Miu has yet to be formally charged but was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem, and aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, according to booking records. He will appear in court Monday at 1 p.m. local time, Capt. Tim Kufus told The Daily Beast in an email.

“The incident reports are currently being reviewed, and a criminal complaint will be forthcoming,” Kufus said.

The four injured victims, aged 22 to 24, were taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds ranging from serious to critical. They are all reportedly now considered to be stable.

Miu, whose motive remains unknown, lives in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and works for an HVAC supply company in Minneapolis. It is not clear if he has yet retained a lawyer, and was unable to be reached for comment. Miu’s wife, Sandi, hung up the phone when contacted by The Daily Beast on Monday.

Although little detail about Miu has so far been released, his online activity provides something of a window into his personal world.

On Friday, just one day before he allegedly murdered a teenager, Miu shared a pro-gun meme on his Facebook page, accusing “communist [sic]” at the social media platform of “covering it up and deleting.”

Another shows similar support for the 2nd Amendment, insisting that “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

Miu also seems to enjoy the water, posting happy snaps from an outing last week to Prior Lake in Minnesota. His Facebook likes include, among others, a group called “I Support Donald Trump,” a Blue Lives Matter page, and one called “Attractive Chicks.”

The teen who was stabbed to death was identified as Isaac Schuman, who was about to enter his senior year of high school.

“He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short,” the Schuman family said in a statement to local NBC affiliate KARE 11. “We very much appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our friends, Isaac’s friends and the Stillwater Community.”

One of the wounded tubers, 24-year-old Ryhley Mattison, created a GoFundMe campaign Monday morning from her hospital bed, asking for donations to defray her medical costs.

“Some friends and I were tubing when we came [across] a group who were asking for our help,” the fundraiser says. “My friends and I went over to see what was going on and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included. I’m starting this go fund me because I currently lost my job and I have no way of paying for these medical bills and I’m struggling making ends meet right now.”

Reached by phone, Mattison told The Daily Beast that she was “really exhausted” after the ordeal, but that she would share more later.

In earlier comments to the Daily Mail, Mattison said she and her friends had stopped to assist a group of kids “who looked uncomfortable.”

“There was an older man with them, so we stopped our tubes,” Mattison recalled. “The guys went over to see what was going on and then a few of my girlfriends and I also went over. They explained that this older guy was asking these younger boys if they knew younger women or could get him the numbers of some younger women. It was creepy.”

Mattison said she didn’t remember exactly what sort of words were exchanged, but that Miu suddenly hauled off and punched one of her friends in the face.

“I don’t know if I then said something to make him more upset, but then I remember him turning and staring at me and he put his hand down by my stomach,” she said. “He looked like he was going to punch me. I said to my friend I think he punched me, and, ‘Oh my god, that hurt.’ I looked down and I was bleeding out because he stabbed me. After that I just remember us trying to get away.”

Speaking to Twin Cities ABC affiliate KSTP, witness Kemany Coleman said Miu was “pushing people” before pulling out his blade.

“It was crazy,” Coleman told the outlet.

At a news conference on Saturday, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson called the attack “chaotic” and “scary,” and said the area hadn’t seen a crime like this in at least a decade and a half.

The Apple River is a popular spot about an hour east of Minneapolis. Outfitting companies that rent equipment to day-trippers set out rules including, “No littering,” “Respect other tubers,” and "No unlawful behavior.”

“Yesterday was a difficult and tragic day on the river,” River’s Edge Campground posted on Facebook. “For more than a half century, the Apple River has been known for its beautiful setting and summer fun. Tens of thousands of visitors annually—millions in total—have enjoyed floating the river with family and friends. Yesterday, an act of violence shattered that serenity. The River’s Edge family is saddened by this senseless act, and our hearts go out to those affected and their families and friends.”