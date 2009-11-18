Nicole Kidman Talks Singing on Oprah
To an opera star, expressing oneself through song is as natural as breathing, but Nicole Kidman feels differently, she told Oprah on Wednesday. When shown a clip of herself performing one of the musical numbers from her upcoming movie Nine, Nicole squirmed, visibly uncomfortable, and said, "I particularly don't like hearing myself sing."
