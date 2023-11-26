CHEAT SHEET
Nigel Farage Shares Our Disgust Over His TV Show Nude Shots
Nigel Farage is reportedly none too happy with how he’s been exposed on a reality television show. According to the Daily Mail, the right-wing politician’s attorneys have complained to the producers of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here after it repeatedly showed Farage in the nude. His attorneys—who were “not exactly over the moon” about Farage’s mooning, according to the an insider—claimed in a letter to the broadcaster that an “indecency” clause in his contract should have kept the footage under wraps, though ITV told the Mail nothing in his contact prevented the nudity. Farage, 59, was shown in a “jungle shower” and taking a bath.