Niger President Held Captive in Palace by His Own Guards

Niger President Mohamad Bazoum has been held captive in his palace by presidential guards in the capital city of Niamey, leading to a standoff between the captors and the Niger army, according to multiple reports.

“Elements of the Presidential Guard had a fit of temper… and tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard,” the Nigerian presidential office said in a Twitter statement Wednesday, adding that the army had given the guards an “ultimatum” to “attack [the guards] involved in this fit of temper if they do not return to a better disposition.”

The president and members of his family have so far remained unharmed in the incident, which has been blasted as an “attempted coup d’etat” by the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As of Wednesday evening local time, the president remained trapped in residence, which had been sealed off by his alleged captors. The presidential guards’ motivation for detaining Bazoum remained unclear.

The incident prompted protests across Niger’s capital, with scores of demonstrators pouring out into the streets in support of the president. Some supporters reportedly attempted to approach the palace during the standoff until the guards surrounding the residence fired warning shots that sent them scattering.

In a statement through his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability.”

Earlier efforts to negotiate with the presidential guards and secure the president’s release have reportedly failed. According to the head of ECOWAS, Benin President Patrice Talon will head to Niger in an effort to reach a resolution with the alleged captives.

In comments on Wednesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that “the United States is deeply concerned about today’s developments in Niger,” urging “elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence.”