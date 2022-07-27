The Nike X NOCTA Drake Collab Just Dropped New Gear & It’s the Best Drop Yet

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For streetwear fans and hip hop fans alike, the Nike X Drake collaboration has led to some incredible drops. Through NOCTA, Drake’s Nike label, a brand-new line of basketball gear has been released equipped with modern designs and high-performance materials. These new additions to the collection include a basketball jersey, basketball shorts, a basketball top and basketball cap, among many other items. The items are built to handle intense training for athletes, however, perhaps the biggest draw to them is the unique designs that Drake had a hand in creating. With the hip hop artists clear personal style infused into the items, it is easy to see why the previous NOCTA apparel was as popular as it was. With basketball apparel finally joining the collection, it wouldn’t be surprising to see items like the basketball hoodie and fleece pants gain significant popularity both on and off the court. If you love basketball or are just looking to up your fashion game, make sure to check out the Nike X NOCTA basketball gear while everything is still in stock.

