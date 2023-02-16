Nikki Haley Swears She’s Not Trump But Can’t Say How

Newly-declared GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was evasive Wednesday when asked repeatedly by Fox News host Sean Hannity which policy proposals separate her from the only other high profile Republican in the race: former President Donald Trump.

Haley appeared on Hannity hours after holding a campaign rally in South Carolina, during which she called for term limits and mandatory competency tests for politicians over 75 years old. In the formal announcement of her bid on Tuesday, Haley also demanded a “new generation of leaders. Each of these points Haley called back to during her Fox News interview instead of answering Hannity’s question.

“If you had to delineate, say, where you and President Trump differ on issues, where would you start?” Hannity asked up front.

“Look at everything that’s wrong in this country and tell me we don’t need new leadership,” Haley said after briefly addressing criticism from Whoopi Goldberg of The View.

“But the difference is we need new generational leadership. We have to leave the status quo, we have to leave this chaos behind, and we’ve got to start talking about the future,” said Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, before depicting herself as a “Washington outsider” in touch with the needs of families. Haley then pointed to term limits and competency tests as pertinent issues before directing viewers to her campaign website.

After Hannity asked whether Haley could win the popular vote, to which she said yes, the Fox host circled back to his initial question.

“Anybody that’s looking for or seeking the nomination, you’re going to be comparing and contrasting your policy positions, your views [for] what direction you want to take the country with your competitors,” Hannity said. “Where do you see — if you see — policy differences beyond what you mentioned which are generational differences? What specific policy areas would you say part with Donald Trump?”

Once again, Haley sidestepped the question.

“What I am saying is I don’t kick sideways. I’m kicking forward. Joe Biden is the president. He’s the one I’m running against,” Haley replied before reiterating her argument about generational change in Washington, and for a second time plugging her website with donations in mind.