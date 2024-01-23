Nikki Haley Takes All 6 Votes in Dixville Notch’s Midnight Primary

Nikki Haley’s polling in New Hampshire might not be pretty, but all six registered voters in Dixville Notch cast their midnight ballots for her on Tuesday.

The former South Carolina governor was the unanimous choice ahead of Donald Trump and other candidates in the northern New Hampshire town that became the first place to vote in the 2024 primaries. “A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley posted on X as the news of her win came in. “Thank you Dixville Notch!”

Dixville Notch’s tradition of midnight voting stretches back to 1960, with results typically announced minutes after midnight. Although other small towns in New Hampshire have previously taken part in the first-in-the-nation voting custom, Dixville Notch was the only one to do so this year, with four registered Republicans and two independents taking part.

The town was once considered a bellwether, with the winner of Dixville Notch’s Republican primary ultimately clinching the party’s nomination every election between 1968 and 2012. That run of form was broken with Trump in 2016, when he lost in the town 3-2 to John Kasich but ultimately went on to become the GOP nominee.