Nikki Haley’s Dark-Money Group Looks to Raise Over $9M

Less than a month after leaving her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley founded a new dark-money group. And according to records obtained by PAY DIRT, she’s using it to raise a whole lot of money that can support her future political plans.

Haley’s group, Stand for America, was formed in January, meaning it hasn’t been around long enough to report any actual financials to the Internal Revenue Service. But it did provide the IRS with estimates of its budget and expenses over the next three years, which show that it is placing a heavy emphasis on fundraising.