“What animal looks like the combination of a horse and a cow with the beard of a turkey and short devil’s horns?” This description from Elizabeth Cary Mungall’s, Exotic Animal Field Guide remains my favorite of the nilgai antelope, a large exotic species found on the southernmost point of Texas.

Originally from India, the nilgai were introduced for conservation and for trophy tourism in the 1930s. The bizarre chimeric beast proved to be prolific: a couple dozen grew to upwards of 30,000 statewide. Conservation and tourism often go hand-in-hand, but the presence of nilgai in Texas is a more complicated situation, where a prized draw for hunters and a beloved meat source has also become a uniquely Texan pest.

My first exposure to them came from a cycling trip around Brownsville, Texas, during what we all now refer to as the Before Times. With approximately 428 miles of cycling and kayaking trails (the Caracara Trails) being developed around the Lower Rio Grande Valley, visitors get to enjoy a spectrum of Texas landscapes and wildlife preserves.