No One Should Be Laughing at Trump’s Indictments Anymore

Slate senior editor Dahlia Lithwick is noticing a tone change when it comes to how people are reacting to Donald Trump’s indictments.

“Even the first Jack Smith documents case, in the Mar-a-Lago indictment, there was a kind of goofy, like, ‘Oh, here’s all the funny memes of boxes hidden [in] toilets.’ And there was a really staggering absence of that around both the upcoming Fulton County indictment that Fani Willis is apparently gonna bring. And the one around January 6th,” she explains to New Abnormal podcast host Danielle Moodie in this latest episode.

“I wrote this sometime in the last couple of weeks, that the farcical part of this is over. It’s no longer like ‘Wocka Wocka, you know, payments to porn stars…Haha.’ You know, it’s not funny. It’s deathly serious. It’s existential,” adds the Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America author.

Danielle agrees, adding “It stopped being funny for me because this is not somebody else’s country I’m watching,” but she has a follow-up question for Lithwick:

What exactly makes this situation existential?

Danielle also asks about the differences between the judge in Trump’s documents case vs the one overseeing his Jan. 6 one. According to Lithwick, there’s a lot.

Also on this episode: Hosts Andy Levy and Danielle discuss Trump’s looming Georgia indictment, the one (and possibly only) thing that’ll shut him up, and the clash of his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fans at the Iowa State Fair when one of Trump’s followers called DeSantis “Florida Pudding Fingers.”

“Calling somebody ‘pudding fingers’ sounds like an insult you would literally say in elementary school, but this is somehow being covered by Politico. Like, what the, honestly, are we in hell?” asks Danielle.

Plus! Dr. Nicholas Mitchell, assistant professor of Curriculum Studies at the University of Kansas, talks to Andy about a propaganda organization called PragerU, which was just approved to have its “educational” videos be used in Florida schools (and shares a few examples of its videos that show how bizarre they really are.)

