The FBI Didn’t Frame Michael Flynn. That’s Just Trump’s Excuse for a Prospective Pardon.

Lawyers for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claim they have found a smoking gun to clear their client but the newly disclosed documents the’re pointing to amount to nothing more than a stage prop.

So why the outcry from Flynn’s supporters? Because the documents may provide the dummy rounds Donald Trump needs to fire to justify a pardon of his friend and former national security adviser.

The fact remains that in January 2017, Flynn lied to the FBI about contacts with Russia—a crime he later admitted to in open court. Flynn now wants to withdraw his guilty plea, but his statements to the FBI were false when he made them, and they remain false today.