Noel Gallagher Calls Taylor Swift’s BF a ‘Slack-Jawed F*ckwit’

There are some Taylor Swift fans who don’t think much of Matty Healy, her controversial new love interest and the frontman of British pop-rock band The 1975. As we’ve learned today, that sentiment is evidently shared by Noel Gallagher, the notoriously ornery lead guitarist of iconic Britpop band Oasis.

In a new interview with Spin, Gallagher is asked about a comment Healy made in February regarding the possibility of an Oasis reunion. The musician said he thinks brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ought to put their years-long feud aside, “grow up, headline Glastonbury,” and “have a laugh.”

“Did you hear what Matty Healy of the 1975 said about Oasis a few months ago?” Spin asked Gallagher at the onset of the interview.

“Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say?” Gallagher responded.

“Among other things, he said, ‘Can you imagine being in potentially–right now, still–the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?’” Spin relayed to the guitarist.

“He would never be able to imagine it,” Gallagher replied. “He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

On the Swiftie end of things, many are incensed that their favorite pop star has been holding hands and making out in clubs with a dude who, among other things, blithely chatted about masturbating to “Ghetto Gaggers” pornography on a dirtbag leftist podcast. Healy is also catching smoke for laughing at disparaging remarks, made on the same podcast, about Ice Spice, an up-and-coming rapper whom Swift is now (very conveniently) collaborating with on a new remix.

Noel Gallagher joining the Taylor-Matty culture war probably wasn’t something any of us could have anticipated, but hey, now that we’re here, let’s get Liam in on this.