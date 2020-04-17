If your go-to Mother’s Day move requires in-person attendance, this may be the first Mother’s Day in a while where you need to send an actual, physical gift. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack has gifts for every mom at every price point.

Dearfoams Fluffy Faux Shearling Closed Back Slipper 33% off These slippers look and feel like walking on a cloud. The textured rubber sole means they can stay on for quick trips outdoors, to snag mail or walk the dog. And because she doesn’t have to, she’ll never want to take them off. Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 20

NEST Fragrances Hand Cream - Indigo 48% off Hand cream can sometimes read as an impersonal gift. Right now, with handwashing at an all-time high, getting your mom a rich hand cream is a gift that’s both useful (everyone’s hands are dried out from the constant scrubbing) and thoughtful (you want her to take care of herself). Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 15

tag Bubble Stemless Wineglasses, Set of 4 Once we’re able to congregate again, these glasses are perfect for a dinner party. In the meantime, your mom can have up to four glasses of wine without having to wash a new glass and that’s what Mother’s Day is all about. Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 33

Urbanears Plattan II Wireless On-Ear Headphones 75% off Give your mom some stylish wireless headphones, coupons for weekly video chats, and a promise to help her set up a Zoom account. Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 25

J. Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas 52% off Cozy and stylish, like you always remembered your mom being when you were growing up. Size up for a trendy, oversize fit–if she’s really fashion forward, she can wear this top out with jeans! Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 47

Kate Spade New York Script Letter Pendant Necklace 52% off Get your mom’s initial, or yours (a huge power move if you’re not an only child), or “M” for “mom”. Check out the whole collection of letters here. Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 23

Philosophy Microdelivery Triple Acid Brightening Peel Pads 43% off After doing a peel, you’re supposed to avoid direct sunlight. So a fringe benefit of isolating indoors? Built-in recovery time. These peel pads resurface skin, promoting cell turnover and brightening. It's a facial in a box! Buy on Nordstrom Rack $ 40

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.