This Retro Breakfast Station Is The Only Device You’ll Need Each Morning

Living in a Brooklyn apartment means that I need to conserve as much space as I possibly can. This is especially the case in the kitchen, where there just isn’t enough countertop space or cabinets to store all the appliances that I might want to own. While I may live in a shoebox, that certainly doesn’t mean I want to live without the kitchen appliances that are most vital to me: the toaster and the coffee maker. Nostalgia allowed me to have both without sacrificing all of my countertop space at once.

The Nostalgia 3-in-1 Breakfast Station is perhaps the most useful appliance I have ever owned. Capable of serving as a small oven, traditional toaster, coffee maker and even hot skillet, the device is equipped with everything you could ever need to start your day off right. Within a matter of minutes, I can make three cups of coffee, four pieces of toast or scrambled eggs and bacon without ever switching appliances. The small coffee pot is the perfect way to recreate the perfectly proportioned single-pod coffee makers with your favorite coffee and without the metric ton of plastic waste.

Nostalgia 3-in-1 Breakfast Station

The mini pot makes enough for two full mugs of coffee, perfect for me who needs to start each day with just enough caffeine that my stomach with feel… off for the next three hours of the day. Beyond that, the toaster is surprisingly spacious with whatever bread, bagels or frozen waffles I’m putting in there having more than enough space. The top griddle has served as a major relief for whenever I need to cook something in a pinch and my stove is being used for something else.

The size of the entire device has also saved me a ton of kitchen space which is absolutely vital in my apartment. If I were to buy an individual toaster, coffee maker and hot plate, I would probably have to start storing my appliances in the sink if I wanted it all to fit. Instead, the Nostalgia Breakfast Station fits nicely without monopolizing all of my counter space.

Beyond all of this and without question, my favorite aspect of the device is simply how it is designed. Nostalgia is well-known for making products with a, well, nostalgic look to them. The Breakfast Station is no exception with a look reminiscent of the classic 1960s-style appliances. You operate the appliance through a series of knobs and switches, the coffee pot is designed based on classic models from the past and even the script across the from of the glass panel feels from a different era. This is definitely reinforced by the light Aqua color which feels like a major hallmark of those old-school devices. Of course, you can also get the Breakfast Station in pink and red.

I could make any case in the world for the Nostalgia Breakfast Station based on its merits as a food-making appliance, and none of them would be wrong. It toasts my bread exactly as I like it, makes just enough drip coffee to get me through the morning and can easily cook up a couple of eggs without breaking a sweat. However, every time I look at the appliance, I realize that I don’t care about any of that. I would buy it even if it did nothing. It could genuinely serve on its own as an aesthetic art piece built to be placed in a kitchen. Either way, it’s not something you want to miss out on.

